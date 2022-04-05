Register Your Child for Imagination Library Regístrate para la Imagination Library

Imagination Library is available to all eligible children, birth to age five, in Yolo County. Children receive one free book monthly until their fifth birthday.

To strengthen early literacy and create a love of reading in Yolo County preschoolers, Imagination Library mails one high-quality, age-appropriate book to a child’s home, addressed to them, at no cost to the child’s family.

Imagination Library is a free service, brought to you by the United Way Capital Region, Yolo County Library, and Yolo County Library Foundation.

When will I receive the first book? Please allow up to 12 weeks for the first book to arrive.

For more ideas on how to inspire a love of reading, visit Yolo County Library’s “Early Learners” webpage.

Register online (below) OR print and complete this form and return it to your library branch.

Libros gratis desde el nacimiento hasta Pre-K

Imagination Library de Dolly Parton es un programa para regalar libros que envía libros cada mes directamente a su hogar, ¡GRATIS!

¿Cuándo recibirás tu primer libro? Generalmente toma entre 6 y 12 semanas desde el momento en que se recibe su formulario hasta que se entrega el primer libro.

Para obtener más ideas sobre cómo animar el amor por la lectura de su hijo, consulte la página de “Early Learners”.

Registrarse aquí (ve a la barra roja arriba y haz clic en Traducir)